16 years later: Slaying of Eyo Nyong still unsolved

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sixteen years ago, Eyo Nyong was shot and killed in North Portland. His killers have yet to be found.

Shortly before 10 p.m. on July 27, 2005, Nyong was standing near the parking lot of a bar on North Vancouver Avenue when two men walked up and began to talk with him. One of them pulled out a gun and shot Nyong in the head.

To this day, no one has been brought to justice for the slaying of the 26-year-old father of 5 young children.

Authorities said Nyong frequented the bar — known at the time as J.D. Sports Bar — where he was gunned down.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a $2500 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case. Anonymous tips are accepted online or by calling 503.823.4357