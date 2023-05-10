A 17-year-old was arrested in relation to 7 drive-by shootings around Vancouver, Clark County and Portland (CCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A teenage suspect in seven drive-by shootings was arrested Monday after the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said they matched his gun to evidence found at crime scenes.

On April 4, authorities said that a white van was spotted leaving the area of a drive-by shooting in Vancouver.

While investigating, the sheriff’s office said they recovered a firearm from an associate of the suspect which upon testing was revealed to be connected to shootings in Vancouver, Clark County and Portland.

On Monday, authorities served a warrant on the suspect’s house and on the white van, which they said was parked outside.

The suspect wasn’t there at the time of the search, but authorities said they uncovered a .22 caliber semi-automatic rifle which matched shootings in Clark County and Portland. They also said they found stolen items and 9mm casings that matched shootings in Vancouver.

A semi-automatic rifle was discovered in the suspect’s home, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Photo courtesy CCSO.

Officials said they located the suspect at a second residence, where they arrested the 17-year-old boy and another juvenile male who is a person of interest in several shooting investigations.

The 17-year-old was booked and faces charges including unlawful possession of a firearm and drive-by shooting.