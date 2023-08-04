PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities found around 1,700 marijuana plants while serving a warrant in rural Lane County.

According to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday they served a warrant at a 13-acre property on Shoreview Drive near Cottage Grove and at a home on Deal Street in Junction City. The Drug Enforcement Agency and the Springfield Police Department helped at the scene.

While executing the warrant, authorities said several people fled into nearby woods and others hid in crawl spaces in the structures around the property.

During the investigation, along with discovering approximately 1,700 marijuana plants, investigators said that they found a room being used for an organized cock fighting operation.

The properties owner, Thongkhahn Phandanouvong, was found to have been hosting the fights multiple times a year and authorities said the events brought attendees from other states.

In total, 10 people were detained during the execution, many of whom were migrant workers who appeared to be victims of human trafficking, the sheriff’s office said.

In total, along with the plants, authorities said they seized five firearms and $11,000.

Phandanouvong was cited for marijuana manufacturing, felon in possession of a firearm and participation in cockfighting.