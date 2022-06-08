PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An 18-year-old was indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury in Portland for allegedly using Instagram to receive and send sexually explicit photos of children.

Solomon Cook was charged with sexual exploitation of children, attempted sexual exploitation of children, receiving child pornography and possessing child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Oregon.

In January, a parent reportedly told the FBI an Instagram user convinced her daughter to send an explicit photo of herself. According to court documents, the user, who was later identified as Cook, threatened he would share the girl’s provocative photo if she didn’t send more.

While interviewing the girl investigators learned of a second child Cook had allegedly exploited. Along with that, authorities said the girl revealed Cook had posted photos of both children nude to his Instagram story.

A federal search warrant was executed at Cook’s residence in Portland on May 11 after the FBI connected him to two Instagram accounts. Officials said he admitted to exploiting the reporting minor and more victims prompting his arrest.

Cook faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in federal prison with a 15-year mandatory minimum, a life term of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. In addition, Cook may be ordered to pay restitution to his victims.

Anyone with information about the physical or online exploitation of children are urged to contact the FBI at 1-800-225-5324 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.