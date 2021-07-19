18-year-old girl ID’d as victim of downtown shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The name of the 18-year-old girl who died after a shooting left six other people injured in downtown Portland on Saturday morning has been released.

Portland Police say Makayla Maree Harris was shot and killed on SW 3rd Avenue around 2 a.m. Saturday.

No one has been arrested for the shooting, and no suspect information has been released.

A witness to the shooting recalled hearing gunfire.

“Next thing we know people were running that way. And it went so fast. Less than five minutes we saw people in the back, hurt,” Fili Verto said.

The owner of the Portland Outdoor Store said he found shell casings on the street after the shooting.

“World war three. Looked like a warzone. Shells everywhere,” Brad Popick said.

Dispatch audio from that night says people calling 011 reported that an “entire crowd was shot into.”

Police Chief Chuck Lovell said there may be other victims who left on their own. He called on anyone who witnessed the incident or had cell phone video or photos of the area before, during and after the shooting to contact police. No arrests have been made.

“We all want to know what happened and who did this and why, and I pledge that more information will come out as soon as possible. Investigators think there might be more victims and witnesses who left the scene, which is understandable given how terrifying and hectic that scene was,” he said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to immediately contact Detective Brian Sims at Brian.Sims@portlandoregon.gov or 503.823.2079 or Detective Scott Broughton Scott.Broughton@portlandoregon.gov or 503.823.3774.