PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Washington County Grand Jury indicted an 18-year-old Friday on 15 charges, including five Measure 11 charges.

Brock McCullough was charged with:

Sodomy in the First Degree (Measure 11 felony)

Using Child in Display of Sexually Explicit Conduct (Measure 11 felony) 4 counts

Tampering with a Witness (felony)

Unlawful Use of a Weapon (felony) 2 counts

Sex Abuse in the Third Degree (misdemeanor)

Unlawful Dissemination of Intimate Image (misdemeanor) 4 counts

Menacing (misdemeanor) 2 counts

A Secret Indictment Arrest Warrant was issued for McCullough after the indictment. His bail is set for $1.29 million.

Multiple victims have already come forward, but Sherwood police say there is likely more and possible witnesses. Anyone with information is urged to call Sherwood PD’s non-emergency at 503 629-0111 and reference case 212790666.

The investigation is ongoing.