18-year-old sought in deadly stabbing of Portland teen

Gerson Perez-Gil, 18, is wanted for the homicide of 19-year-old Isaiah J. Maza Jr. in Northeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police have identified an 18-year-old as the suspect in a deadly stabbing that took place earlier this year.

Gerson Perez-Gil is accused of second-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Isaiah J. Maza, Jr., the Portland Police Bureau said Wednesday.

Maza was stabbed on the evening of Jan. 31, 2021 in the 100 block of NE 120th Avenue. Police said he died at the scene.

Isaiah Maza, 19, was stabbed to death January 31, 2021 in Portland. (Undated courtesy photo, Renee Maza)

Detectives said they’ve obtained an arrest warrant for Perez-Gil and are asking for the public’s help in finding him.

Call 911 if you see Perez-Gil but do not approach him. Police are asking for specific details on his location, which direction he was seen traveling and what he was wearing.

Anyone who has non-time-sensitive information about the suspect or the case is asked to contact Detective Shaye Samora at Shaye.Samora@portlandoregon.gov or 503.823.0768 or Detective Erik Kammerer at Erik.Kammerer@portlandoregon.gov or 503.823.0762.