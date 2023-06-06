Four people were arrested after 19 guns, drugs, body armor and $13,000 cash was found at a house on NE Halsey in Portland, June 5, 2023 (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 6-month investigation of a suspected drug house in Northeast Portland led to the arrest of 4 people and the seizure of guns, body armor, a variety of drugs and more than $13,000 in cash Monday, the Portland Police Bureau said.

A heavy police presence took part in serving the warrant at the house in the 14100 block of NE Halsey. Investigators said the search found 19 guns, a large amount of ammunition in multiple calibers, body armor and a stolen moped. They also found about 27 ounces of meth, about 17 ounces of fentanyl, almost an ounce of heroin and 12 grams of cocaine.

Those arrested were Tracie Ann Harbison, 52; Michael Patrick Llanos, 43; Kristi Collum, 45; and 33-year-old Zachary Smith.

Investigators said DNA from the firearms is being collected and the FBI was also involved in the arrests to assess the possibility of federal charges.

Current charges

At this time, Harbison faces the most charges: possession and distribution of meth, heroin and cocaine, possession and distribution of a Schedule II drug, possession of a stolen vehicle and theft by receiving.

Llanos was booked for 8 counts of being a felon in possession of a gun, 2 counts of being a felon in possession of body armor, attempted manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession and attempted delivery of meth.

Collum also faces 10 charges: 8 counts of being a felon in possession of a gun, 2 counts of being a felon in possession of body armor

Smith was arrested for possession of meth.

The investigation is ongoing, officials said, and more charges may be forthcoming.

The East Precinct Neighborhood Response Team was aided in the search by the Special Emergency Reaction Team and the Crisis Negotiation Team. A K9 with the Narcotics and Organized Crime Team helped in the search for the drugs.