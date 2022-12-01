PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police on Thursday confirmed to KOIN 6 that the 19-year-old man shot in the Woodlawn neighborhood on Nov. 2 has died.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 2, officers found a teenager suffering from a gunshot wound in the area of Northeast Rosa Parks Way and Northeast Durham Avenue.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officials later said he succumbed to his injuries.

Homicide Detail detectives began investigating immediately following the shooting due to the severity of the teen’s injuries.

No suspect information was released.