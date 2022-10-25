Julian Heredia was shot and killed in SE Portland on July 10, 2021. (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It’s been more than two years since 19-year-old Julian Heredia was fatally shot in Southeast Portland and police are still searching for his killer.

On Tuesday, Crime Stoppers of Oregon said it is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in the unsolved felony.

Heredia was killed on Friday, July 10, 2020. The Portland Police Bureau responded to a report of a shooting on Southeast Powell Boulevard near Southeast 136th Avenue shortly after 9 p.m.

At the scene, officers and medical personnel found Heredia dead of a gunshot wound.

A medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.

Anyone who knows information about the suspect in this case and wishes to submit it anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Oregon can do so online or through the P3 Tips app on a smartphone or tablet.