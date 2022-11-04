In 1974, 16-year-old Donald Barton and 18-year-old Peter Zito Jr. were shot and killed.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – An Aloha man was arrested in the decades-old killing of two teenage boys in 1974, investigators announced Friday.

Steven Criss, 65, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office made the announcement during a press conference early Friday morning.

In 1974, 16-year-old Donald Barton and 18-year-old Peter Zito Jr. were shot and killed next to a car at the Oak Hills Recreation Center. KOIN 6 covered the story of their deaths in 2017.

The sheriff’s office says they will be providing an update on the case during a 9 a.m. press conference on Friday. Zito’s sister will reportedly be in attendance.

On Thursday, KOIN 6 News learned that a suspect in the teens’ killing appeared in court on Thursday.

This is a developing story. More details are forthcoming.