Kids charged for vandalizing Forest Grove gravestones

FOREST GROVE, Ore. (KOIN) — Vandals damaged Oregon history last month when they destroyed headstones dating back to the 1800s at a cemetery in Forest Grove.

Two juveniles are accused of damaging about 20 headstones and markers on the afternoon of November 24 at Forest View Cemetery.

A neighbor saw the kids ripping out flags and kicking over flowers, according to Cpt. Mike Hall with the Forest Grove Police Department. Hall said the kids tried to run when officers arrived but they were caught and taken into custody.

Randy Ince, the caretaker of the cemetery, told KOIN 6 News some of the gravestones the kids targeted were from the 1800s.

“This one they tipped over and you can’t even see the date on it anymore,” Ince said of one headstone.

He said some stones didn’t break when they were knocked over. Others weren’t so lucky.

Ince said the monument company the cemetery works with estimates the damage at potentially $4,000 to $5,000 due to the age of the markers and the type of materials originally used.

“It would be really hard to replace because they don’t have this type of granite anymore,” he said.

Another big problem: tracking down the relatives of those buried at the vandalized graves. Ince, who has been working at the cemetery for 27 years, knows at least one of the families. But he’s concerned other families will be harder — if not impossible — to notify. The Oregon Historical Society offered to help with the process.

The suspects have been referred to the juvenile justice system, according to Cpt. Hall. They face charges of 1st-degree criminal mischief (a Class C felony) and interfering with a police officer.

“It’s just real disrespectful,” said Ince. “Shouldn’t be done, that’s for sure.”