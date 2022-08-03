PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A search of seven large green houses in Josephine County led authorities to a firearm and illegal marijuana.

On Tuesday, Oregon State Police served a search warrant in the 1,500 block of Lone Mountain Road. After searching the property, OSP says they found 1,773 illegal marijuana plants and about 1,000 pounds of processed marijuana bud that was packaged to sell on the black market.

A semi-automatic firearm was also seized during the drug bust.

Authorities said they detained and interviewed a man, however, they did not say if he was charged.

The property violated several codes for solid waste, unpermitted structures and unpermitted electrical installations. Josephine County will reportedly penalize the property owner, which may lead to the property’s closure for one year or civil forfeiture.

An investigation is underway.