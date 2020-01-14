2 admit to riot in Patriot Prayer-antifa clash

Joey Gibson, middle with sunglasses, at a brawl outside Cider Riot in Northeast Portland, May 1, 2019 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Two men of 6 accused of inciting a riot between right-wing Patriot Prayer and left-leaning antifa outside a Portland pub have pleaded guilty and were sentenced Monday.

Matthew Cooper pleaded guilty Monday to a charge of riot outside the now-shuttered Cider Riot pub during the May Day clash. In addition to the ban on attending protests, Cooper was sentenced to three years of probation.

Christopher Ponte pleaded no contest to riot and was sentenced to the protesting ban, three years probation and 10 days in jail.

Matthew Cooper, left, Christopher Ponte in 2019 photos from the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office (File)

The Multnomah County DA’s Office said the conviction means Cooper and Ponte “are not longer disputing” they took part “in tumultuous and violent conduct” and “recklessly created a grave risk.”

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Patriot Prayer founder Joey Gibson isn’t among those who have reached deals with prosecutors.

Along with Gibson, the others facing charges are Ian Kramer, Russell Schultz and Mackenzie Lewis.

Their cases are pending.

