PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were arrested Monday morning after a high-speed police chase in Orchards, authorities said.

According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy spotted a red Toyota Camry driving recklessly just after 4 a.m. and attempted to stop it, but the car took off.

Officials said they ran the plates of the Camry and discovered it had been reported stolen in Portland on Sunday.

The pursuit began and deputies said the stolen car reached over 100 miles per hour on State Road 503.

Authorities deployed stop sticks twice and, eventually, the car stopped at the intersection of Northeast 117th Avenue and Northeast 76th Street.

Three people ran from the car into a Fred Meyer parking lot. Authorities said they caught two of them near the building’s loading dock.

The third person still hasn’t been caught, but authorities said witnesses reported seeing them clinging to the side of a semi-truck as it left the area.

A firearm and ammunition were discovered inside the stolen car, authorities said.

No injuries were reported during the incident.