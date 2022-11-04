2 arrested after 83 pounds of suspected cocaine found in LinnCo traffic stop

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Two men were arrested during a Linn County traffic stop on Wednesday after authorities reportedly found 83 pounds of suspected cocaine in a vehicle, according to Oregon State Police.

Around 1 p.m., an OSP trooper pulled over a vehicle for following too close, speeding, and an illegal window tint on Interstate 5 near milepost 228.

The trooper reportedly noticed signs of criminal activity, but the occupants of the vehicle denied a request to search the vehicle. The trooper then deployed a K9 unit, which detected controlled substances, officials said.

After a vehicle search, 83 pounds of suspected cocaine was found along with a concealed firearm, according to OSP.

Authorities identified the driver as 28-year-old Adolfo Martinez, and the as passenger, 23-year-old Carlos Martinez, both of Renton, Wash.

OSP said the men were arrested and taken to jail pending federal charges.