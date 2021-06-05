WCSO: Guns, stolen items found at foiled robbery near West Haven

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two suspects in West Haven-Sylvan were arrested early Saturday, found with an array of weapons and other stolen property, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies were called to the Sylvan Heights Condos on SW Barnes Road just before 5 a.m on reports of a theft in progress. According to a witness, two people were seen breaking into a parked vehicle and before leaving in a separate vehicle.

Soon after, deputies caught up with the vehicle witnesses had described–a GMC Yukon–and attempted to pull the car over. The driver, however, sped off but was soon confronted by additional deputies.

The suspects, Patrick DaCosta, 28, and Caitlin Kent, 31, were then placed into custody.

Inside the Yukon, deputies found a loaded .22 caliber handgun in the center console and a loaded .38 caliber revolver under the driver seat. In the trunk, deputies located a 12-gauge shotgun, a .22 caliber rifle stolen from a residence in Portland in 2017, over 450 rounds of various pistol, rifle, and shotgun ammunition, and stolen property from multiple nearby residents, according to WCSO.

The Yukon was reported stolen as well, WCSO said.

DaCosta was lodged at the Washington County Jail on the following list of charges:

Felon in possession of firearm (four counts)

Identity theft (two counts)

Theft in the third degree (three counts)

Theft in the first degree

Reckless driving

Attempt to elude in a vehicle

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

Kent was cited and released for the following charges:

Possession of a stolen vehicle

Unlawful entry into a motor vehicle

No injuries were reported from the incident.