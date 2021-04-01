2 in custody after armed robbery, shooting at Motel 6

No threat to the public

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

2 in custody after armed robbery, shooting at Motel 6. April 1, 2021. (MCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people are in custody after an armed robbery and shooting at a motel in Troutdale, authorities say.

An investigation is underway after an armed robbery and shooting in the 1600 block of NW Frontage Road — the location of a Motel 6 that the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says is a “hot spot for crime.”

Two people have been taken into custody, according to MCSO. There is no threat to the public, but avoid the area if possible.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.

