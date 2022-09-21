PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Two people were arrested after a robbery at Salem’s Graveyard Bar in early September, according to authorities.

Around 11:30 a.m. September 4, a bar employee, 30-year-old Mylicia Marie Mailkoff, reported a man was robbing the store at gunpoint and got away with more than $10,000.

During the investigation, authorities learned that Mailkoff lived with the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Daniel Francis Lee Demarre, across the street from the bar.

According to Salem Police Department, more than $30,000 was stolen from the business.

Both Demarre and Mailkoff face three counts of aggravated theft in the first degree.