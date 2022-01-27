2 arrested after ramming cars, using vehicle as ‘weapon’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two suspects were arrested after ramming into several vehicles as they tried to flee from authorities in Albany Wednesday evening, officials said.

Around 6:22 p.m., the Linn Interagency Narcotics Enforcement team tried to arrest two suspects on multiple warrants. However, during the apprehension officials say the suspect driving began ramming into other vehicles, using the vehicle as a “weapon” in the parking lot of Bob’s Family Market.

That’s when authorities say an Albany detective tried to shoot the suspect in the vehicle, but officials say the shot missed.

Both suspects were eventually arrested by LINE detectives with the assistance of three other law enforcement agencies, including Albany Police, Linn County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police.

The driver, Kagen Ray Sandoval of Corvallis, was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries before being arrested on several no bail charges. According to police, Jaedyn Suzanna Peck of Albany was Ray’s passenger. Peck was also arrested on no bail charges.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing, and the detective who fired a shot is on mandatory Critical Incident Leave.