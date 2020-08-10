2 arrested following carjacking at Cathedral Park

Faysal Osman, 19, and Rico Cabrera, 19, are accused of carjacking a woman on August 9, 2020 (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two men were arrested Saturday night following a carjacking at Cathedral Park.

Portland Police Officers responded to a call of shots fired near the park on North Pittsburg Avenue just after 8 p.m. While en route, officers received another call from the same location from a woman who said she had been carjacked at gunpoint.

The woman was not injured, but the suspects took her car.

One officer spotted the stolen vehicle near North Sumner Street and North Maryland Avenue. Police subsequently detained three suspects accused of stealing the vehicle resulting in two arrests.

Faysal Osman, 19, and Rico Cabrera, 19, were booked in the Multnomah County Detention Center. The two Portland men face charges of Robbery in the First Degree.

PPB did not provide any information on the third suspect who was detained.

Detectives believe there are other suspects involved in the shooting and carjacking. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ken Reynolds at 503-823-0407 or Kenneth.Reynolds@portlandoregon.gov.