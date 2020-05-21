2 arrested for over 300 crimes related to identity theft, fraud

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two young men were arrested for over 300 charges involving fraud and identity theft, according to police.

Acting on an ongoing theft investigation, Portland police conducted a search in the 5600 block of Southeast 117 Avenue on Wednesday. During the search of the house, 20-year-old Daimarvion Lambert was arrested as officers seized evidence. Later that day during a traffic stop, 19-year-old Jazman Moore was arrested as well.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, Moore had been posting recruitment ads on social media in order to lure young people into offering their bank information. Police say Moore would then deposit stolen and forged checks with information he received in these scams.

Police did not release any details on Lambert’s involvement, other than naming what charges he now faces. Those charges include 102 counts of identity theft, 8 counts of aggravated identity theft, 36 counts of forgery in the first degree, 66 counts of fraudulent use of a credit card and 26 counts of theft of first degree.

Meanwhile, Moore is looking at charges including 20 counts of identity theft, 2 counts of aggravated identity theft, 14 counts of forgery in the first degree, 18 counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, 18 counts of theft in the first degree and 2 counts of computer crime.

Both men were lodged into the Multnomah County Detention Center.

This is an ongoing investigation. KOIN 6 News will update this story when more information is released.