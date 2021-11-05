2 arrested in Eugene cookie shop assault over masks

Ricki Collin and Amy Hall were arrested for assaulting the owner of Crumb together after they were asked to leave the shop for not wearing masks.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man and a woman were arrested for assaulting the owner of Crumb Together in Eugene, after being asked to leave the store for refusing to wear masks, according to police.

The suspects have been identified as 34-year-old Ricki Scott Collin, and 45-year-old Amy Verlee Hall — both from Portland.

Just after 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 3, officers responded to a report of the assault at the Oak Street Crumb Together dessert shop, police said.

According to authorities, a store employee told the customers to leave the restaurant after refusing to wear masks. Collin and Hall then recorded themselves confronting the employee, citing federal law saying she had to serve them, according to police.

The employee carried a bat while trying to escort the two out of the restaurant when they began assaulting her, police said.

Collin and Hall flagged down police who were nearby and showed officers the video they recorded of the assault, according to police.

Officers arrested the suspects, who were taken to Lane County Jail, for Assault in the Third Degree. Collin was also charged with robbery after taking the employee’s bat, police said.

The store employee was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After video of the assault went viral, Crumb Together has received a major influx of orders. Unable to keep up with demand, the store shut down its website and the owner tweeted a message to thank customers for their support

Thank you all for your amazing support, compassion, love and understanding.



We’ve had a helluva day.



However, we have more orders than we can fulfill so we had to shut off our online store.



Please check back with us next week.



Thank You All. — Crumb Together (@CrumbTogether) November 5, 2021

Crumb Together announced that donations or tips can be sent via PayPal to UncleTony@Crumbtogether.com.