2 arrested in Polk County with ‘viable pipe bombs’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When two men suspected in numerous burglaries were arrested in Polk County, deputies found 6 explosive devices inside their home.

Brothers James Thompson and Lloyd Thompson were wanted for several burglaries in the southern part of the county. Deputies said they also found stolen property at their home.

The Salem Police Bomb Squad was called to the home when the 6 IEDs were found. Five of them were labeled “viable pipe bombs” and could have caused serious damage if they exploded.