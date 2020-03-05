2 arrested while fleeing scene of storage facility burglary

Two men were arrested as they tried to flee the scene

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two suspects were arrested as they were leaving the scene of a burglary in a stolen car, according to police.

Portland Police officers responded to a burglary in progress at the Public Storage facility on Southeast 105th Avenue just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday. They saw the suspects attempting to leave in the stolen car, who then tried to flee on foot before being captured.

Officers recovered the items from the storage facility as well as the stolen vehicle. The car was returned to it’s rightful owner.

The two men arrested were identified as 52-year old Robert Davis and 34-year-old Trevor O’Boyle. They were sent to the Multnomah County Dentention Center. They face charges including theft, burglary, criminal mischief and attempt to elude.