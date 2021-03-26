2 arrests made in connection with Gresham motel shooting

Four people were shot in Gresham on March 18 in what was described as an “extremely complex incident.”

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting at a Gresham motel that left four people injured.

Four people were shot in Gresham on March 18 in what was described as an “extremely complex incident.” Gresham police responded to the 700 block of East Powell Boulevard where they discovered four people who were shot sometime around 3 a.m. The victims were taken to the hospital — one person is in critical condition, two others were taken to surgery and the fourth victim is being treated at a trauma hospital.

No suspects were arrested immediately after the shooting. However, two men were arrested several days afterward and now face multiple charges stemming from the incident.

One of the suspects, 19-year-old Kevin Aguirre, was located and arrested on Sunday. Police say Aguirre suffered a gunshot wound during the incident. The other suspect, 30-year-old Alexander Lewis, was arrested on Thursday. Both men now face charges of attempted murder, burglary, robbery and unlawful use of a weapon.

“Part of it happened in a hotel room, part of it happened outside of the hotel room, in the parking lot, one person walked down the street, it created a very complex scene,” Officer Adam Baker with Gresham Police Department said.

Police say the names of the victims or any additional suspects are being withheld at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation and detectives are asking for any additional witnesses to please call the Gresham Police tip line at 503.618.2719 or toll-free at 888.989.3505.

