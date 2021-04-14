2 attacked, carjacked after inmate escapes WashCo work crew

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were carjacked in rural Washington County shortly after an inmate escaped a work crew on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Jedaiah Lunn walked away from a work crew near Gales Creek Campground at about 2:30 p.m., according to the Oregon Department of Corrections. Officials said two people were assaulted and had their car stolen around the same time in the same area.

The car is a blue 2015 Subaru Legacy four-door sedan with license plate 799HSW.

Lunn is a 35-year-old white man. He’s 6-foot-4, 260 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans with the word “inmate” stenciled on the knee in orange, a blue T-shirt and a coat similarly stenciled.

Lunn was jailed in August of 2020 for second-degree robbery in Multnomah County. He was being held at South Fork Forest Camp in Tillamook and was due to be released in October of 2023.

Anyone with information about Lunn’s whereabouts should contact the Oregon State Police at 1.800.452.7888 or the Oregon Department of Corrections Fugitive Apprehension Unit at 503.569.0734.

If you see Lunn or the stolen car, call 911 and do not approach.