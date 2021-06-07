2 bald eagles shot in Portland area, reward offered

An injured bald eagle seen on April 28. The raptor, which was shot with a pellet gun, is recovering at Portland Audubon. (Adrienne Wilson)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon officials are looking for whoever shot two bald eagles in the Portland area recently in two separate incidents.

Oregon State Police and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said an adult bald eagle was shot and killed at Portland International Raceway on April 5. Another was shot and injured in West Linn on April 28.

Portland Audubon has offered a reward of $1,000 for information related to the shootings. In March, they offered a similar reward for the shooting of a pair of great horned owls near Helix.

The organization cares for 200 or so injured raptors each year, many with shot wounds. Violations of the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, both federal wildlife statutes, carry maximum criminal penalties of up to $100,000 per person and up to one-year federal imprisonment.

Anyone with information about this case should call the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at (503) 682-6131, or Oregon State Police Tip Line at (800) 452-7888 or *OSP (*677) from a mobile phone. Or email: TIP@osp.oregon.gov between the hours of 8-5 Mon-Fri. Callers may remain anonymous.