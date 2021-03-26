2 bodies found in charred car in remote Josephine County

A Josephine County sheriff’s deputy, as seen on their website, March 26, 2021

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — Deputies in Josephine County who were responding to reports of a car ablaze found two unidentified bodies in the vehicle.

The Daily Courier reports that the car was in a remote, wooded area about seven miles south of Lake Selmac. During an investigation into the blaze, two cars approached deputies about two miles from the scene. One sheriff’s deputy fired their service weapon after one of the cars failed to stop and sped away.

The identifies of the bodies aren’t yet known.

The case is being investigated as a homicide.