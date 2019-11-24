2 cars in 1 week stolen from Gladstone dealership

GLADSTONE, Ore. (KOIN) — A dealership in Gladstone was the victim of two car thefts in one week. Two different cars stolen by two separate crooks. But the most recent theft left a paper trail right to the suspect. Now the business, and police, are hoping they can track him down.

It’s been a long week for sales manager Ty Wallace and his team at the Carz Planet dealership.

“It’s unfortunate. People are in a situation: holiday season, Christmas time, depression—I’m not sure what’s going on, why we got hit twice now,” said Wallace.

Someone stole a Dodge Charger on Monday, narrowly missing employees and hitting cars before backing into a tree and speeding away.

Wallace said the next day, a man came into the dealership to look at cars. Surveillance video captured a clear image of the suspect, however police have no confirmed the identity of the individual.

On Friday, that man returned, wanting to haggle about a black Chevy Suburban.

A still image from surveillance footage shows a Carz Planet employee talking with a suspect right before he stole a Chevy Suburban on Friday. (Courtesy Carz Planet)

“He saw an opportunity—grabbed the keys, and took off in our vehicle,” said Wallace.

When employees were talking price, the suspect drove it off the lot. But, it turned out the man had already given staff his contact information: name and phone number.

“He’s not sure what to do right now,” said Wallace. “I know he’s scared. I know he’s worried. He’s depressed, but if you’re out there, get a hold of me, keep texting me and let’s just work to get this vehicle back.”

The Carz Planet manager said they were able to track down the suspect from the first car theft, but still have not recovered the blue Dodge Charger with a chrome grill. That was a tough loss for business owners as the holidays approach.

The black Chevy Suburban that was stolen from Carz Planet in Gladstone on Friday. (Courtesy Carz Planet)

“They work very hard, and they do very well to try to do what they can for everybody,” said Wallace. “And when it gets hit something like this, it really hits home in the pocketbook. They’re an amazing family, and an amazing dealership to work for, it’s just unfortunate all the way around.”

Carz Planet is offering a cash reward for the Suburban’s return. If you know where the car is or what happened to it, call Gladstone Police.

Update (11/24): Ty Wallace from Carz Planet updated KOIN 6 News Sunday that through friends and media coverage, they were able to recover their stolen Suburban.

