18 shots in Portland: ‘Stray bullets have no name on them’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three cars and a stop sign were damaged during a shooting spree that left 18 bullet casings in Portland’s King neighborhood early Tuesday.

The shots were reported around 5:15 a.m. in the 4600 block of North Michigan Avenue. No injuries were reported and the PPB Gun Violence Reduction Team is looking into the case. No suspect information has been released.

“When I heard it I just ducked, you know, in my house. I just ducked down because stray bullets don’t have no name to them,” said one woman who lives in the neighborhood. She asked to not be publicly identified. “It was several gunshots. It was a lot.”

Rickey Brame, who’s lived in the neighborhood for 32 years, said he heard the gunshots but didn’t want to get too close to a window since the gunfire was directly below his bedroom windows.

“It was pretty wild. Wild, wild west it sounded like,” he told KOIN 6 News. “You never think it’s going to happen that close to your house. All of a sudden, here we go. It was like a barrage of bullets. It was kind of frightening.”

The Patton House, which is transitional housing, is nearby.

Brame said residents have found a lot of needles and drugs on the sidewalks and next to the curbs and wondered if this shooting is drug-related.

The other woman, who said she learned to duck when she lived in Compton, said gun violence is everywhere.

“It’s everywhere, you know. And we as Portlanders got to do something about it.”