2 charged with attempted murder in Powellhurst-Gilbert shooting

A gun recovered at the scene of a shooting in Southeast Portland’s Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood / detectives at the scene, May 16, 2021. (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people are facing attempted murder charges in a shooting that left one man seriously injured in Southeast Portland’s Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood.

Gunfire was reported in the 12600 block of SE Taggart Street around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. A man who had been shot was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The Portland Police Bureau’s Enhanced Community Safety Team responded and several people were detained at the time. Police said a gun was recovered at the scene.

Janero Rodriguez of Damascus was arrested the same day and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center. The 22-year-old faces multiple charges including three counts of 2nd-degree attempted murder and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon. Rodriguez has since been released on bail.

A booking photo of Janero Rodriguez, May 16, 2021. (MCSO)

A booking photo of Enrique Vallejo, May 19, 2021. (MCSO)

A second suspect was arrested on Wednesday. Police said 28-year-old Enrique Vallejo of Portland was taken into custody near SE 106th Avenue and SE Stark Street and booked on three counts of 2nd-degree attempted murder and three counts of unlawful use of a weapon.