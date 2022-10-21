PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man and woman were arrested Thursday after they allegedly broke into a home in the Nakia Creek Fire evacuation zone.

Just before 9:30 a.m., the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Camas Police Department and Washougal Police Department responded to a reported burglary on Northeast Lessard Road, between Northeast 323rd Court and Northeast Dial Road.

The caller reportedly told 911 that their surveillance cameras caught a man and woman entering buildings on their property, which was located with the wildfire’s Zone 2.

Law enforcement said the duo ran off when they tried to approach the suspects’ vehicle that was reportedly parked in a nearby driveway.

Officials quickly located the woman, 28-year-old Christina Pfeifer of Vancouver, and detained her. She was booked into the Clark County Jail on charges of residential burglary and second-degree theft.

An hours-long search of the neighborhood ensued but the sheriff’s office said the remaining suspect was nowhere to be found.

At around 7:40 p.m. that night, fire officials made an emergency call requesting an ambulance and law enforcement after finding a man having an “unknown medical problem” in the vicinity of the earlier burglaries reported. Officials determined the man, 31-year-old William Golyshevsky of Vancouver, was the suspect in the burglary.

CCSO said Golyshevsky was taken to a local hospital for treatment and will be taken to jail after he is discharged. He is facing residential burglary and second-degree theft charges.

Authorities said items seen inside the vehicle were confirmed to belong to the burglary victims. The vehicle was seized while detectives await a search warrant.

All evacuation zones were lifted around the Nakia Creek Fire in Clark County Thursday.