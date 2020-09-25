2 charged with theft from Warm Springs Confederated Tribes

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officials say two men have been charged with fraud against the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.
U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams said in a news release Friday that a federal grand jury in Portland has returned a six-count indictment charging Roderick Ariwite and Thomas Adams with conspiracy and theft/misapplication of funds from a Tribal organization.
The indictment charges Ariwite, of the Fort Hall Reservation in Idaho, and Adams, the Warm Springs Reservation, with conspiring to misappropriate $93,700 of tribal funds and with five counts of substantive misappropriation of tribal funds.
It wasn’t immediately known if the two men have lawyers to comment on their cases.
