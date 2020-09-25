2 charged with theft from Warm Springs Confederated Tribes

Crime

Charges include conspiring to misappropriate $93,700 of tribal funds

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
warm springs google street_423570

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officials say two men have been charged with fraud against the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.

U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams said in a news release Friday that a federal grand jury in Portland has returned a six-count indictment charging Roderick Ariwite and Thomas Adams with conspiracy and theft/misapplication of funds from a Tribal organization.

The indictment charges Ariwite, of the Fort Hall Reservation in Idaho, and Adams, the Warm Springs Reservation, with conspiring to misappropriate $93,700 of tribal funds and with five counts of substantive misappropriation of tribal funds.

It wasn’t immediately known if the two men have lawyers to comment on their cases.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss