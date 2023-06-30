PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Two deputies have been shot and two suspects have been taken into custody, Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday morning.

It happened near Southeast Johnson creek Boulevard and Southeast Bell Avenue.

The sheriff’s office said there is no danger to the public, and advised community members to avoid the area.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said two deputies were shot and two suspects were taken into custody Friday morning. June 2023 (KOIN).

The deputies have been taken to the hospital, the sheriff’s office said, however their condition is not clear.

