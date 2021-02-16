2 dead, 1 arrested after ‘suspicious activity’ in Monmouth

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A death investigation is underway after officers found three people injured in Monmouth — two of which ultimately died at the scene.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to reports of suspicious activity on South Warren Street. Once they arrived, officers located two people who were suffering from critical injuries. They both later died on scene.

A third person with minor injuries was also found at scene and was detained. Authorities have not released details of the situation or any information leading to the arrest.

This is an ongoing investigation.