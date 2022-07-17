PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were killed and one was hurt in a series of shootings that took place all within one hour overnight Sunday, Portland police said.

Officers responded to a reported shooting around 2:15 a.m. Sunday near the corner of Southwest 3rd Avenue and Burnside. Police found evidence of a shooting in a parking lot behind some businesses, the Portland Police Bureau said.

While the officers were investigating, police said a man with injuries related to the shooting showed up at a local hospital. PPB said the officers then heard two more shots just a couple of blocks north.

Police responded to that shooting, too, but said there were no reported injuries. PPB asked anyone with information to contact them and reference case number 22-191028.

Less than 40 minutes after the first shooting, officers responded to another report of multiple shots having been fired near the corner of SE 26th and Belmont. When police got there, they said they found a man dead and a woman hurt.

The woman was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

The case is being investigated as a homicide, and SE Belmont is closed from 25th to 28th.

No arrests were reported in any of the shootings. PPB asked anyone with information to contact Detective Joe Corona at 503-823-0508 or Detective Jennifer Hertzler at 503-823-1040 and reference case number 22-191041.