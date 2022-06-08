Prentis “Rusty” Hale III, 80, and Karen Hansen-Pieri, 60, both died from gunshot wounds on May 30.

SHERIDAN, Ore. (KOIN) — The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday that two people died from gunshot wounds as the result of an alleged domestic violence incident.

Prentis “Rusty” Hale III, 80, and Karen Hansen-Pieri, 60, both died of gunshot wounds on May 30. The Sheriff’s Office said that both deaths are “suspicious in nature.”

Deputies responded to a call at a rural-Sheridan residence in the 1100 block of SW Dupee Valley Rd. around 7:30 p.m. The 911 caller was reportedly checking on animals and discovered two adults in the home that appeared to be dead. Deputies confirmed that the two dead bodies were Hale and Hansen-Pieri.

According to the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office, there is no threat to the community and the investigation is still ongoing.

Both Hale and Hansen-Pieri reportedly lived at the residence for the last five years. There was one prior call to the house in 2020 involving both people, but the call was noncriminal.

If you have any relevant information to this case, please contact Detective Sergeant Todd Whitlow at whitlowt@co.yamhill.or.us.