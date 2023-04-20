PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A reckless driver led officers around Portland for 23 minutes before finally getting stopped, the Portland Police Bureau said.

Just before 1:00 a.m. Thursday morning, Portland police officers said they attempted to stop a driver on SE 122nd Avenue who then took off leading them around the city. Officers said they didn’t pursue the vehicle, but it was tracked overhead by the Air Support Unit which shared the driver’s location.

The car sped around Northeast Portland, recklessly swerving around vehicles — running red lights and even driving the wrong way on a one-way street, authorities said.

Portland police shared that at one point, the driver did hit spike strips that they had laid out.

Eventually, the driver got on Interstate 205 North, where authorities said it nearly hit 100 miles per hour before getting off on Sandy Boulevard.

PPB said the Air Support Unit tracked the vehicle going west where it crossed the Broadway Bridge into Northwest Portland before it finally stopped on NW 9th Avenue when its rear driver’s side tire had lost too much air from the spikes.

Three suspects fled from the car, authorities said, two of whom were captured and detained. The third suspect wasn’t found.

One person, identified as 32-year-old Dylan Levi Rhoades, was booked and faces charges of eluding by vehicle, eluding by foot, reckless driving and two counts of reckless endangerment.