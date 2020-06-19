2 die after being stabbed in Northeast Portland

Cassy Leaton, 22, and Nate Hobbs, 39, died after being stabbed on June 16, 2020 in Northeast Portland. (Photos released by PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Tuesday afternoon stabbing in Northeast Portland left a man and woman dead and police with an active homicide investigation.

Cassy Leaton and Najaf “Nate” Hobbs were stabbed around 3:40 p.m. in the 1400 block of Northeast Davis Street, authorities said.

On Thursday, Portland police said the pair had died and their families had been notified. Leaton was 22, Hobbs was 39. It is unclear when they died.

At this time, authorities have not identified any suspects and the investigation continues into the circumstances that led up to their deaths.

Detectives are working with both the state medical examiner and the Multnomah County DA on this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Rico Beniga at 503.823.0457 or Detective Scott Broughton at 503.823.3774.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.