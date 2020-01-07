2 face murder charge in SE Portland slaying

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were arrested and charged with the murder of a 28-year-old Portland man early Saturday in Southeast Portland, police said.

Just after 5 a.m. that day, shots were fired in the area of SE Stark Street and 151st Avenue. When officers arrived they found De’Andre D. Rouse already dead.

An autopsy concluded Rouse was shot and his death was ruled a homicide.

On Monday, police said they arreste Christopher J. Watkins and Timothy E. Burks. Watkins, 19, and the 20-year-old Burks face a charge of 2nd-degree murder. A photo of Burks is not available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact PPB Detective Mark Slater (503.823.9319) or Detective Erik Kammerer (503.823.0762)

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather