2 face murder in Keizer shooting, parking lot crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two 21-year-olds were indicted for the murder of another 21-year-old who crashed his car in a Keizer parking lot after was he was shot in early February.

Dasio Gonzalez and Kristian Lucas Mann were jointly charged with the murder of 21-year-old Oscar Martinez.

A man was found dead inside this crashed minivan at Keizer Station, but police said his death was ‘suspicious,’ February 4, 2020 (KOIN)

On February 3, Martinez was found dead in a minivan in a lot surrounded by fast-food restaurants at Keizer Station around 8:30 p.m. Investigators immediately said his death was not consistent with the evidence at the crash scene.

His mother told KOIN 6 News he took the family’s minivan to run an errand and said he’d be back in 5 minutes. But he never returned.

Court documents obtained by KOIN 6 News showed Martinez was robbed before being shot. The circumstances of the robbery are not clear at this point.

Dasio Gonzalez, left, Kristian Lucas Mann, February 28, 2020 (Marion County Sheriff’s Office)

Both Gonzalez and Mann are charged with murder, robbery and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Additionally Gonzalez is charged with attempting to elude police, while Mann is also charged with delivery of a controlled substance, possession of heroin, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and criminal trespass.

Neither is eligible for bail. Gonzalez is next scheduled to appear in court on March 9, Mann on March 11.