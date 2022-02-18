2 facing federal charges for robbing bank in Aumsville

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man and woman are facing federal charges after they robbed a bank in Aumsville and threatened a teller, according to the FBI.

On Feb. 8, Dustin Halvorsen, 37, was reportedly seen handing a Riverview Community Bank teller a note which said “you will be the first one shot” if the teller didn’t comply. According to the criminal complaint, Halvorsen kept his right hand in his pocket alluding he had a gun.

After Halvorsen had the money, the FBI said he was seen getting into a black sedan near the bank. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office quickly found the sedan and arrested Halverson and the driver, 23-year old Noelle Lerma.

The two Albany residents appeared in court on Feb. 10 and are currently being held. Officials believe both Halverston and Lerma are connected to other crimes in Newport and Eugene.

Anyone with information about potential other criminal activity is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or online at tips.fbi.gov.