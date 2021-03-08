2 found dead with gunshot wounds in Philomath home

PHILOMATH, Ore. (KOIN) — Two middle-aged adults were found dead with apparent gunshot wounds in a Philomath home Sunday morning, according to the Philomath Police Department.

An officer arrived at the residence at the 1200 block of North 19th Street after someone from the home called 911 and hung up. When the officer did not receive a response from anyone at the residence, a deputy from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office helped them force an entry into the home, police said.

Inside, they found two deceased adults with gunshot wounds: 55-year-old Carl Rath and 53-year-old Merry Rath.

An official cause of death is still yet to be determined, officials said. An autopsy is scheduled for later this week.