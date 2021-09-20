2 girls sexually assaulted in Albany house, suspect sought

Girls are both under the age of 10

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two children were sexually assaulted by a man who broke into an Albany home in the early hours of Monday, Albany police said.

Shortly after 4 a.m., the children’s stepmother returned to the home in the 3200 block of SE Jackson Street and noticed the front door was open. The other parent was sleeping, police said, and the woman heard noises coming from the girls’ bedroom.

When she checked, she spotted a man in the room sexually assaulting both children, girls under 10, police said. The man “pushed past her” and ran out of the house.

The suspect is described as a white man in his late 20s to early 30s, about 5-feet-7 with short blonde hair. He was wearing a blue shirt and black pants similar to sweatpants.

The stepmother did not recognize the man, police said.

The girls were take to the Samaritain Albany General Hospital for examination and to the child advocacy center, ABC House.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Department at 541.917.7686.