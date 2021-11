PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were struck by gunfire in Gresham overnight, police say.

Gunfire was reportedly exchanged between two cars near Northeast 202nd Avenue and Northeast Glisan around 12:45 p.m. Gresham police say shots were fired by either one or two people.

The two victims were treated at a nearby hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries, according to officials.

No suspect information is available at this time.

This is a developing story.