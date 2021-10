Suspect vehicle is a black Dodge Caliber with no license plates and damage to its front end and side view mirrors

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A vehicular assault left two people hospitalized Thursday night in Northeast Portland, police said.

The crash happened at NE 102nd Avenue and NE Glisan, the Portland Police Bureau said. Officers described the suspect vehicle as a black Dodge Caliber with no license plates and damage to its front end and side view mirrors.

Two victims were rushed to nearby hospitals. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

No further details were immediately available.