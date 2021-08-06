2 hospitalized after shooting, car crash in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were hospitalized after a shooting and a car crash early Friday morning.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, shots were reportedly fired near Northeast Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard and Northeast Couch Street around 2:22 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, one car was found — crashed into a tree, punctured by bullet holes.

Officers located a person nearby and learned they had been shot during the incident. That person was sent to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury from the shooting.

While investigating the scene, officers found another person who had been in the car when it crashed. That person was hospitalized for non-life threatening injuries related to the crash itself.

Cartridge casings were found strewn about the area, but no suspects have been tracked down. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 21-216396.

This is a developing story.