2 hospitalized after shooting in Parkrose neighborhood

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

[PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were injured in a shooting in Portland’s Parkrose neighborhood Monday night.

Police responded to the 9500 Block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard on a report of a shooting just after 7 p.m. Once at the scene, officers found two victims with gunshot wounds.

Both victims were rushed to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. No arrests were made.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 21-112116.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon also offers cash rewards of up to $2500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

