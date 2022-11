An AMR ambulance responds to a scene in Portland, May 28, 2022 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people went to the hospital early Friday morning following a shooting near Cully Park in Northeast Portland, according to officials.

The shooting happened in the vicinity of Northeast 72nd Avenue and Northeast Jessup Court just after 1 a.m.

When Portland police arrived, they found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said the two victims are expected to survive.

No suspects were immediately arrested.

An investigation is underway.